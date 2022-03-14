INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference leads the NCAA Men’s Tournament in terms of the most teams representing. Nine Big Ten teams will play in the tournament, including Indiana teams Purdue University and Indiana University.

Here’s when and where you can catch all of the Big Ten teams’ first games of the tournament.

Indiana (playing for No. 12 seed in East Region)

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives on Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indiana defeated Illinois 65-63. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

IU, who is making their first tournament appearance since 2016, will play in the First Four play-in games against Wyoming. The teams will play for the 12 seed in the East Region. The winner will play no. 5 seed Saint Mary’s.

The Hoosiers were a longtime bubble team this season, but a run in the Big Ten Tournament helped earn their spot in the Big Dance, fueled in large part by Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 24 points against Michigan and 21 points against Illinois.

IU game time:

9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 (truTV)

vs. (12) Wyoming

Purdue (No. 3 seed in East Region)

Purdue’s Trevion Williams (50) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Purdue is among the two Big Ten teams that earned a 3 seed. This season, the Boilers were the AP’s number one ranked team in the country for the first time in school history (it was cut short by Rutgers – but we’ll get to that later).

Jaden Ivey, who was named First Team All-Big Ten and is projected to be a top 5 NBA draft pick, will be a pivotal part of Purdue’s first round game against no. 14 seed Yale.

Purdue game time:

2 p.m. on Friday, March 18 (TBS)

vs. Yale (14)

Wisconsin (No. 3 seed in Midwest Region)

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The Wisconsin Badgers are the other Big Ten team to earn a No. 3 seed. They will play No. 14 seed Colgate in the first round.

Wisconsin took home a share of the Big Ten regular season title (with Illinois). Shooting guard Johnny Davis was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Wisconsin game time:

9:50 p.m. on Friday, March 18 (TBS)

vs. Colgate

Illinois (No. 4 seed in South Region)

Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (21) boxes out Iowa’s Kris Murray during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Illinois will enter the tournament as a No. 4 seed. They must beat No. 13 Chattanooga to advance to the second round.

First Team All-Big Ten team member Kofi Cockburn led the Fightin’ Illini to a share of the Big Ten regular season title with Wisconsin. Illinois was also the number one seeded team in the Big Ten Tournament but was knocked out by Indiana during the quarterfinals.

Illinois game time:

6:50 p.m. on Friday, March 18 (TNT)

vs. Chattanooga

Iowa (No. 5 seed in Midwest Region)

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives past Northwestern forward Robbie Beran (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 82-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa is riding into the NCAA Tournament on a wave of momentum following their Big Ten Tournament final win over Purdue.

The Hawkeyes have won 9 out of their last 10 games and set a Big Ten Tournament record with most points scored in a BTT game in a 112-76 win over Northwestern.

Iowa game time:

3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 (truTV)

vs. Richmond

Michigan State (No. 7 seed in West Region)

Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) shoots over Maryland forward Donta Scott during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

For the 24th year in a row, the Michigan State Spartans have earned their way to the NCAA Tournament. They will play as the No. 7 seed in the West Region.

Tom Izzo’s team will take on No. 10 seed Davidson. If they advance to the second round, there is a chance they will play No. 2 seed Duke. Michigan State last defeated Duke in the Elite Eight of the 2019 tournament.

Michigan State game time:

9:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18 (CBS)

vs. Davidson

Ohio State (No. 7 seed in South Region)

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, right, posts up against Michigan State’s Malik Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play as the No. 7 seed against 10 seed Loyola Chicago.

E.J. Liddell and company are hoping to turn their luck around after losing four of their last five games, including an upset to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State game time:

12:15 p.m. on Friday, March 18 (CBS)

vs. Loyola Chicago

Michigan (No. 11 seed in South Region)

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson is defended by Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

With a 17-14 overall record, Michigan received the No. 11 seed in the South Region. The Wolverines will be paired against Colorado State in the first round.

Michigan game time:

12:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 (CBS)

vs. Colorado State

Rutgers (playing for No. 11 seed in West Region)

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) celebrate after Harpers game-winning 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

The Scarlet Knights of Rutgers are the other Big Ten team slated for a First Four game. They will play Notre Dame for the No.11 seed in the West. If they win, they would play No. 6 Alabama in the first round.

Thanks to a last second bank shot by Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers was the first team to beat a then undefeated (and No. 1 ranked) Purdue team during the regular Big Ten season. Rutgers later went on a four-game stretch of beating ranked Big Ten opponents.

Rutgers game time:

9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 (truTV)

vs. Notre Dame

