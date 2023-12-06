ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored the tie-breaking basket with 55.8 seconds to play and forced a turnover with 2.2 seconds left and Indiana pulled out a 78-75 win over Michigan on Tuesday night.

Ware’s soft hook made it 75-73 and in the next 53.6 seconds, Michigan made 2 of 4 from the line and Indiana made 3 of 4.

After an Indiana free throw with 2.2 seconds left, Ware, on the baseline, timed his jump perfectly to deflect and grab Will Tschetter’s attempt at a court-length pass.

Reneau Malik had 15 points to lead the Hoosiers (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) and Mackenzie Mgbako, who made two of the late free throws, added 11. Ware had 13 points.

Olivier Nkamhoua scored 18 points and Teschetter had 17 for the Wolverines (4-5, 0-1). Dug McDaniel had 13 going 7-of-10 from the line, but two of the misses were in the last minute. Terrance Williams II scored 10.

Indiana has now won four straight in the series by a total of 10 points.

There were 18 ties and 12 lead changes. The Hoosiers’ largest lead was 28-21 and their longest run was seven points. Michigan’s big lead was 59-53 with a big run of 8-0.

After Tschetter’s 3 gave the Wolverines that six-point lead the Hoosers scored seven straight, with CJ Gunn’s 3-pointer making it 60-59 with 7:30 to play. Six of the lead changes came after that and neither team led by more than two until Mgbako’s two free throws with 5.7 to play made it 77-74.

The Hoosiers led for more than 16 minutes of the first half before the Wolverines had a late 8-0 run to turn a 33-29 deficit into a four-point lead. Nkamhoua had a pair of baskets.

Indiana tied it but Williams had the only basket in the final minute to give the Wolverines a 39-37 lead.

Indiana goes to Atlanta on Saturday for a game with Auburn. Michigan is at Iowa on Sunday.