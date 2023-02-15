BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 15 points as Villanova beat Butler 62-50 on Tuesday night.

Moore added six rebounds for the Wildcats (13-13, 7-8 Big East Conference). Caleb Daniels shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Eric Dixon was 3 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs (13-14, 5-11) were led in scoring by Jayden Taylor, who finished with 20 points. Butler also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Manny Bates. In addition, Simas Lukosius finished with seven points and eight rebounds.