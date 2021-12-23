Thursday’s Butler-St. John’s game canceled

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big East Conference has postponed Thursday night’s Butler and St. John’s game in New York because of COVID-19 cases in the Red Storm’s program.

Initially, the Big East wasn’t going to reschedule games because of the virus. Teams without enough players were going to have to forfeit and take a loss, but the conference has changed its policy.

The game will be attempted to be rescheduled for later in the season. This is the first Butler game to be affected by COVID-19 this season after six schedule changes last season.

Three non-conference were canceled last year and never made up, while three Big East games were postponed until later in the season. The Bulldogs played all 20 conference games last season.

Butler’s (7-4) next scheduled game is against DePaul on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.