The madness starts today at several sites across the country.

That means basketball lovers will be in heaven while fans will be at their raucous best as the NCAA Tournament tips off.

Who are the worst-behaved fans in the NCAA?

According to a survey from sportsbook NJ.bet, Duke University fans are the absolute worst.

Indiana University fans, by the way, ranked 13th. Have these people actually ever been to a game at Assembly Hall? Fans make life miserable for the visiting team.

The survey pointed to the use of profanity and annoying chants as Hoosiers fans’ most “egregious behaviors.” IU ranked eleventh in the “loudest fan sections” category.

Purdue didn’t chart on the survey, but four other Big Ten schools appeared in the top 20 for overall worst-behaved fans, including Ohio State (fourth), Maryland (sixth), Michigan (eighth) and Michigan State (15th).

The top five overall worst-behaved fanbases:

Duke

Alabama

Kentucky

Ohio State

North Carolina

To come up with the results, 1,250 basketball fans were surveyed about the behavior of NCAA basketball fans in March 2022. The average age of respondents was 37 years old.

As far as the NCAA Tournament itself goes, IU and Purdue both play on Friday.

The Boilermakers, top seed in the East Region, take on No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson at 6:50 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio. The game airs on TNT.

No. 4 Indiana plays No. 13 Kent State in the Midwest Region in Albany, New York. That game is scheduled for 9:55 p.m. on TBS.