INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue is heading back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

The Boilermakers beat Texas 81-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee.

Trevion Williams scored 22 points off the bench, while Jaden Ivey had 18, including a couple of clutch three-pointers down the stretch. Zach Edey added a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Matt Painter finally got the best of Longhorns’ head coach, Chris Beard who had beaten the Boilers in the tournament with Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas Tech.

With the game tied at 52 in the second half, Purdue went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.

The Boilermakers used a 20-0 spurt to build a 28-14 lead with just over six minutes left in the first half. Texas cut into the Purdue lead and only trailed by six at halftime.

The Boilers will play No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16 on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Philadelphia.