MILWAUKEE – The Boilermakers were all business as they arrived at the Fiserv Forum for their closed practice on Saturday afternoon.

After they methodically rolled past Ivy League champion Yale in their NCAA Tournament opener, the bar’s a lot higher in the round of 32.

Not only in what’s on the line, but facing a defensively dominant Texas team will test Purdue’s patience.

“The Big 12 is a physical conference, so I already know they’re going to be very physical,” said sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. “We just have to be ready for it. We’ve been in some physical battles all year, so we just have to embrace it.”

The Boilers will also see a familiar face. Longhorns’ senior point guard Marcus Carr is a transfer from Minnesota and he’s caused Purdue headaches over the years.

“Minnesota asked a lot of him to make plays and put the ball in the basket,” senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. “He does a little bit more playmaking than usual, but he definitely can put the ball in the basket whenever he wants to, so definitely have to watch out for that.”

Then there’s the coaching matchup. Texas head coach Chris Beard led Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas Tech to tournament wins over Purdue.

“Both the teams that we had were a little different,” said head coach Matt Painter. “There’s still some similar players there, but none of the players on this team were on either one of those teams, but from a coaching standpoint you learn from it.

“You want your teams to be as tough as their teams. You want your teams to be able to compete like that.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.