Purdue ranked No. 2 nationally, highest ranking since 1988

College Hoops

The undefeated Boilermakers received nine first-place votes

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 26: Trevion Williams #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers takes a shot around Dylan Brougham #14 of the Omaha Mavericks during the second half at Mackey Arena on November 26, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue men’s basketball team is living up to every preseason expectation and more, earning the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 standings.

The last time the Boilermakers were ranked second in the nation was late March 1988. Purdue also spent three weeks at No. 2 the previous season.

Matt Painter’s undefeated squad received nine first-place votes to jump one spot after defeating previously No. 5 Villanova in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament championship game.

Purdue welcomes Florida State on Tuesday night for the 23rd installment of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m in Mackey Arena.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Christmas Experience banner

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News