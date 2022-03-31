INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue All-American Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The sophomore announced his decision on social media Thursday afternoon.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,” Ivey wrote.

The 6’4” guard from South Bend averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season leading the Boilermakers to their fourth Sweet 16 in the last five NCAA Tournaments.

Ivey is the fourth consensus All-American under head coach Matt Painter joining JuJuan Johnson, Caleb Swanigan and Carsen Edwards.

He also earned All-Big Ten honors and was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging 19.7 points in Purdue’s run to the championship game.

Ivey made the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team, averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his first season in West Lafayette.

In his announcement, he thanked his family, Boilermaker fans, Painter and his teammates.

“Every day we went to war, competed and gave it our all on the court,” Ivey wrote. “I’m very thankful to have been a part of something special.”

Ivey has been projected as a top-five pick in mock drafts. The NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday, May 17 in Chicago with the draft Thursday, June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.