INDIANAPOLIS – Pierre Brooks scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as Butler beat Boise State 70-56 to win two of three games in the ESPN Events Invitational and finish in fifth place.

The Broncos led 23-18 with just over six minutes to play in the first half before the Bulldogs went on a 17-4 run to close out the first half with an eight-point lead.

Boise State cut Butler’s lead to three early in the second half, but the Bulldogs responded with a 14-0 run to take control at 52-35.

“I challenged these guys to come out strong, but they got us to start the second half,” Butler head coach Thad Matta said. “We were a little bit sloppy, but I thought the guys locked down and did a tremendous job. Very, very happy.”

Butler’s defense was strong, limiting the Broncos to 32-percent shooting from the field.

“I mean guys were limping to the finish line, but as I told them, they showed great toughness and that was the difference,” said Matta. “Our defense was really, really good today.”

Posh Alexander had 10 points along with seven rebounds and four assists. Jahmyl Telfort scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Jalen Thomas had nine rebounds.

All three of the Bulldogs’ opponents in the tournament (Florida Atlantic, Penn State and Boise State) played in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Butler will host Texas Tech on Thursday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.