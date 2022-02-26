EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, helping Michigan State top No. 4 Purdue 68-65 on Saturday.

The Spartans (19-9, 10-7) gave Tom Izzo his 662nd victory, matching Bob Knight’s total at Indiana for the record by a coach at a Big Ten school.

The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) had won three straight and nine of 10 overall.

Purdue’s Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, and Trevion Williams added 11 points.

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown had 13 points. Julius Marble scored 12 while Max Christie and A.J. Hoggard each finished with 11.

Purdue rallied from an 11-point deficit midway through the second half and pulled into a tie twice in the last minute.

The Boilermakers had two chances to extend the game after Walker’s 3-pointer just beat the shot clock.

On the first attempt, Williams’ pass from the far baseline went through Ivey’s hands just past half court. After Michigan State failed to get the ball in play, there were .4 seconds put on the clock and Purdue could not take advantage with a pass in the frontcourt that was broken up by Malik Hall.

Michigan State made 6 of 10 3-pointers on its way to a 35-33 lead at the break. The Boilermakers made 10 of 13 free throws before halftime while the Spartans were 1 of 3 at the line.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Edey had one of the best performances of his career, and the timing was good for his team because some of his teammates struggled offensively. He had not scored 20 points in nearly a month and he surpassed his previous career high of 24 points that he had Jan. 3 in a loss against Wisconsin.

Michigan State: Brown bounced back from a five-game slump. Brown averaged 3.9 points and was held scoreless twice while shooting 19% in the previous five games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Boilermakers likely will slip in the poll and Michigan State might crack the Top 25 with its impressive win.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Closes the regular season Tuesday at No. 13 Wisconsin and at home against rival Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan State: Play rival Michigan on the road Tuesday, at No. 22 Ohio State on Thursday and Maryland at home next Sunday.