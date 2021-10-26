Local freshmen trio ready for greatness at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence North’s DJ Hughes, Perry Meridian’s Jayden Taylor, and Brownsburg’s Pierce Thomas have found a great fit within Butler’s basketball program.

“The local guys have been really good,” said head coach Lavall Jordan. “They have great energy, are highly competitive, and have a great drive. They’re picking up details, nuances, and strategies.”

All from Central Indiana, Hughes, Taylor, and Thomas spent years playing against each other at the AAU and high school levels. What they learned as opponents, they are now using as teammates.

“Having Jayden and Pierce has been a huge help,” said Huges. The trio largely agrees it has been more fun playing together than apart.

Besides working together on their game, the trio has looked to Carmel grad John-Michael Mulloy for guidance.

“He’s been a great mentor for us,” said Thomas. “He helps us to understand the game”

Mulloy is familiar with their play and feels they have embraced what it means to be a part of Jordan’s team. He is also pleased with their growth over the last few months.

“They’ve done a great job learning and listening. I just want to help them however I can.”

Above all else, Hughes, Taylor, and Thomas are excited to be a part of Butler’s and the greater Indiana collegiate basketball tradition.

“This is my culture, this is where I’m from and it just means a lot,” said Taylor. “I’m playing in front of my mom, dad, aunts, uncles, all my people. It means a lot to do it for this city.”

The Bulldogs open their season at home on Tuesday, November 9, against IUPUI at Hinkle Fieldhouse.