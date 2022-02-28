INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Everyone thought 2020 was the Jaguars’ year.

The IUPUI women won the Horizon League, and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.

Within 24 hours, March Madness was cancelled and they lost their shot.

“The feeling was so sweet back in 2020 and then it being taken away with COVID,” said four-time Horizon League Player of the Year Macee Williams. “We’ve had our ups and downs this season, so it feels like a little bit of deja vu.”

Fast forward to 2022, IUPUI holds the top seed in the conference tournament and has a great shot at making the NCAA tournament again.

The Jags faced adversity early on, with two conference forfeits due to COVID issues. They were able to rally and win 14 straight games.

“Nobody else in our league had to deal with that, so it was all on our shoulders all year,” said head coach Austin Parkinson. “Our players really had to stay focused.”

Now, they are taking things one day at a time, getting through practices and focusing on their next opponent. Still, everyone would be thrilled to win another Horizon League title and actually play in the NCAA tournament.

“It would be really cool for the country to see what we got,” said Zionsville native Rachel McLimore. “We know this league is really tough and we positioned ourselves really well in the regular season but our job isn’t done.”

IUPUI will host the lowest remaining seed in the Horizon League Quarterfinals on Thursday at the Jungle.