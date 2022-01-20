Indiana knocks off No. 4 Purdue to end 9-game losing streak to Boilers

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – JANUARY 20: Rob Phinisee #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 20, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Rob Phinisee hit a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to give Indiana the lead as the Hoosiers upset No. 4 Purdue 68-65, snapping a 9-game losing streak to the Boilermakers.

Jaden Ivey’s game-tying three attempt rimed out at the buzzer and Indiana fans stormed the court to celebrate Mike Woodson’s first signature win as Hoosiers’ head coach.

Phinisee had a career high 20 points, while Xavier Johnson added 18. Hoosiers All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis was limited to 4 points in 11 minutes while battling foul trouble and an injury.

Ivey led all scorers with 21 points and Mason Gillis added 13, including a lay-up to put the Boilers up two before Phinisee’s game-winner.

It’s the Hoosiers’ first win over their in-state rival since a 77-73 win on February 20, 2016.