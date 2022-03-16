PORTLAND, Ore. – March Madness is where college basketball legends are made.

“It’s a bi moment, but at the same time, you’ve got to stay level-headed,” explains Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Coach (Mike) Woody (Woodson) has put a big emphasis on me. Ever since the Big Ten Tournament, I feel really confident in how I’m playing.”

Jackson-Davis has scored 21 or more points in all four of the Hoosiers’ postseason games so far. Having played that stretch over the past week, IU will have to battle through fatigue to keep its season alive.

“It’s a grind, man,” says head coach Mike Woodson. “I’ve always said only the strong will survive.

“I think when you look at all the good teams ion March Madness, everybody wants to win a title, so really, there is no room to be tired.”

The Hoosiers have more of an excuse than most to be tired. After Tuesday night’s First Four win, they had problems with their charter flight out of Dayton and were delayed leaving until 4:00 a.m. They arrived in Portland at 6:00 a.m. Pacific time.

“I slept a little bit on the plane, but it was bumpy,” recalls Jackson-Davis. “Then the bus ride was 30 minutes to the hotel. So by that time, I was like ‘Can we please just get here?'”

“It’s all of our first time in the tournament,” adds guard Xavier Johnson. “So just go out there and play and get another win for us and go into the next round is important. I think everybody will be ready going into the next game.”

Over the last 10 seasons of the First Four, five teams that played in that opening play-in round have advanced to at least the Sweet 16. The Hoosiers, after Tuesday’s win over Wyoming in the First Four, will look to become the sixth with the next step in that direction coming Thursday against St. Mary’s at 7:10 p.m. eastern time.