INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has declared for the NBA Draft while staying eligible to return to school.

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball made the announcement on his Instagram account Saturday afternoon.

“I am ready to continue the journey,” Jackson-Davis wrote in his post. “After long consideration and prayer, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft while also maintaining my eligibility.”

Jackson-Davis has started all 94 games he’s played for the Hoosiers, averaging 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game over three seasons.

The junior led Indiana in scoring (18.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.1 rpg) last season, helping the Hoosiers to their first NCAA Tournament since 2016. He was second team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Tournament.

His sophomore season was his best statistically, as he averaged 19.1 ppg and 9.0 rpg to earn third team All-America and first team All-Big Ten honors.

He had a strong freshman campaign in Bloomington, making third team All-Big Ten and the conference’s All-Freshman team.

“These last three years at IU have been a blessing,” wrote Jackson-Davis. “I have cherished every moment wearing the candy stripes uniform with pride.”

Jackson-Davis is 15th on Indiana’s all-time scoring list with 1,588 points and set the Assembly Hall record for points in a game with 43 against Marshall in 2021.

He’s the second player in program history with 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 points joining Alan Henderson.

Jackson-Davis averaged 22.0 ppg and 9.0 rpg as a senior at Center Grove High School, leading the Trojans to the IHSAA semi-state round and becoming a McDonald’s All-American.

NCAA rules allow for student-athletes to return to school as long as they use an NCAA-certified agent while gathering information on their draft stock. Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to withdraw his name from the draft.