WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — College basketball fans now know what time to tune in for the final Indiana/Purdue game of the Big Ten men’s regular season.

Both IU and Purdue announced on each school’s official basketball Twitter that tipoff time for the game on Saturday, March 5 will be 2 p.m. The game, which will be played at Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, will be televised on ESPN.

Purdue, which currently sits atop the Big Ten standings with a 13-4 record, is looking to avenge their 68-65 loss to the Hoosiers on January 20 in Assembly Hall. That win snapped the Hoosiers’ 9-game losing streak to the Boilers, who had last bested Coach Matt Painter’s team on February, 20, 2016.

For IU, currently in a 5-game slump, the match is a must-win to keep their chances for the NCAA Tournament alive.

Overall, Purdue leads the famous rivalry series 124-90.

The March 5 game is the last regular season game for both teams. The Big Ten Men’s Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 9 in Indianapolis.