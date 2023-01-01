INDIANAPOLIS – Jayden Taylor shot 9 of 11 from the field, including six three-pointers for a career-high 24 points as Butler beat Georgetown 80-51 in Washington, D.C.

The Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field, making 12 of 26 shots from three-point range, while limiting the Hoyas to just 29 percent shooting overall.

Manny Bates scored 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Eric Hunter Jr. had 11 points and Chuck Harris added 10. They both had five assists as Butler committed a season-low five turnovers.

The Bulldogs took control of the game with a 10-0 run late in the first half, including eight straight from Taylor. The Perry Meridian product scored five straight to start the second as Butler’s lead grew to 13. The lead ballooned to 21 by the 12:00 mark.

The victory is the Bulldogs’ first Big East win of the season as they improve to 9-6 overall. They’ll host DePaul on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.