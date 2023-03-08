WEST LAFAYETTE – When the Big Ten announced league honors earlier this week, Purdue’s representation appeared conspicuously light. Only Zach Edey (to be fair, the Big Ten Player of the Year) made the All Big Ten first, second, third, or honorable mention teams.

That omission doesn’t bother Matt Painter. Too much.

“We got what we came for,” Painter points out, referring to the Boilers’ Big Ten regular season championship. “That’s fine. If they (coaches and media) want to vote that way, they can vote that way, but everybody in our league and every player would trade positions to be where we are.”

“A lot of people didn’t think we’d win the Big Ten,” adds junior Mason Gillis. “We were picked in the middle and we won it by three games with the best coach in the country. So we’re gonna go win this Big Ten Tournament and move on to the National Championship.

Purdue will need to redecorate a few spots inside Mackey Arena to make note of this year’s conference title, extending their Big Ten record to 25 league championships. Now, the Gold and Black shift their focus to the league tournament, which they have won once, back in 2009.

“We’re trying to give our bodies a little bit of rest,” says junior guard Brandon Newman. “We could potentially play three games this weekend.”

“If you lose you go home,” continues Painter. “That’s just simple. You’ve gotta get yourself ready, and you have to have more hunger than your opponent.”

Purdue did win the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament earlier this year. They’ll look to add some more hardware as the Big Ten visits Chicago this weekend.