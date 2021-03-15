Basketball coach Archie Miller fired after 4 seasons at IU

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 20: Archie Miller the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts to a foul called on his team against the Michigan State Spartans at Assembly Hall on February 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is in the market for a new head coach.

IU fired basketball coach Archie Miller, sources confirmed with FOX59. Miller came to IU from Dayton and coached four seasons in Bloomington before his firing.

Miller, who touted a tough, hard-nosed style of basketball, came to Indiana with high hopes. But IU finished .500 in Big Ten play just once under his tenure.

Miller recruited well in the state but couldn’t translate that to success on the court, with the Hoosiers’ inconsistency constantly frustrating fans.

Parting ways will Miller will cost the university, which reportedly owes the coaching more than $10 million in a buyout.

IU failed to make the NCAA Tournament this season. The Hoosiers lost their first and only game of the Big Ten Tournament to Rutgers.