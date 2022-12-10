BERKELEY, CA – All five Butler starters scored in double figures, led by 16 each from Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor as the Bulldogs dominated Cal, 82-58 Saturday evening in Berkeley.

Butler improves to 8-3 on the season with their first true road win of the year, extending their current win streak to four games in a row. Eric Hunter Jr. played a large role in the win, recording a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Purdue transfer also added five assists.

The Bulldogs toughest test of the season so far awaits next Saturday, December 17, as they will host No. 5 UConn at Hinkle Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m.