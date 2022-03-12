INDIANAPOLIS — March Madness is a celebrated time of year in Indiana, and this year it looks like Hoosiers will have at least three big reasons to get excited.

Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame are almost certain to make the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, although we won’t know for sure until Sunday night.

IU was a question mark before rallying this week in the Big Ten tournament with a 17-point comeback Thursday to beat Michigan and Friday’s upset of top-seeded Illinois.

Here are some key things to know about the 2022 NCAA tournament, including the game schedule, where games will be played, and where to watch on TV.

What schools are in March Madness 2022?

Selection Sunday is March 13 this year. Watch the men’s selection here on CBS4 starting at 6 p.m., followed by the women’s selection at 8 p.m.

When and where is the Big Ten championship?

The final two teams in the men’s Big Ten tournament will face off Sunday at 3:30 p.m., also on CBS. All games are being played in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts after a play in the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

What is the schedule for March Madness?

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 15 and ends Monday, April 4. Here’s the NCAA’s schedule overview:

First Four: March 15-16

First round: March 17-18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

Will any of the NCAA Tournament games be in Indianapolis?

Yes, there are first and second round games in Indy this year, scheduled for March 17-19 at Gainbridge. We won’t know the matchups, of course, until after Selection Sunday and the First Four.

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Where are the other March Madness games?

The First Four will be played in Dayton, Ohio this year.

In addition to Indianapolis, first and second round games take place in:

Buffalo, New York

Fort Worth, Texas

Portland, Oregon

Greenville, South Carolina

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

San Diego, California

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are in:

San Antonio, Texas

San Francisco, California

Chicago, Illinois

Philadelphia, Pennyslvania

The Final Four takes place April 2-4 in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 03: A general view as fans cheer during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the UCLA Bruins and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

What channels will March Madness be on?

The First Four games will air on truTV.

Beginning with the first round on Thursday, March 17, you can watch most of the games live on CBS4. The network schedule is:

First round: CBS

Thursday, March 17, starting at noon

Friday, March 18, starting at noon

Second round: CBS

Saturday, March 19, starting at noon

Sunday, March 20, starting at noon

Sweet 16: CBS

Thursday, March 24, starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 25, starting at 7 p.m.

Elite Eight: TBS and CBS

Saturday, March 26 (TBS), starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 (CBS) starting at 2 p.m.

Final Four: TBS

Beginning Saturday, April 2 at 6 p.m.

Exact game times won’t be released until after Selection Sunday. After they’re announced, check the CBS4 TV schedule for the exact start times of CBS games. Type ‘NCAA’ in the search bar and click on ‘2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament’ to view only the upcoming tournament games.

CBS has put together this complete TV and streaming schedule for how to watch March Madness in 2022.

When will the Final Four be in Indianapolis again?

You’ll have to wait four years for this one. The Final Four returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy in 2026, following stops in Houston in 2023, Phoenix in 2024 and San Antonio in 2025.