Coaches, players back together at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS – Even with the uncertain, immediate future of college athletics, Butler basketball can be excited to take a step forward this week, as player workouts with coaches in attendance are now allowed in college basketball.

“I wish you could see me smiling,” laughs a masked-up head coach LaVall Jordan. “I just think for our guys, psychologically, they’re excited to be back around campus.”

“Just getting back in here and getting to work with the guys is awesome,” says sophomore forward John-Michael Mulloy. “We’ve all done stuff to get better and not make this quarantine, this whole thing, make us step back. We’re definitely trying to step forward.”

For some, it’s an introduction to life as a Bulldog, with seven new players on the roster this season.

“Zoom meetings once a week was originally just the newcomers so we kinda got a chance to get to know each other before we jumped in with the whole team group,” explains grad transfer Jair Bolden. “They really let me in with open arms and I feel like all the new guys feel like that.”

“That fraternity has grown across virtual lines,” adds Jordan, “(with) FaceTime, text messages, all those ways they communicate.”

And now, the communication is what we may call normal — face to face — with the goal of building toward the coming season.

“(Don’t) worry about when we’re gonna play, what’s gonna happen,” Jordan says. “Just get better today.”