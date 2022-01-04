City leaders, CFP officials to discuss preparations as Indy hosts college football’s national championship game

INDIANAPOLIS – The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is just days away—and several questions remain as Indianapolis prepares to host more than 100,000 guests.

It isn’t the first large event the city has hosted during the pandemic; Indy has been home to conventions, Colts games and March Madness.

Even so, there is still plenty of work to do before kickoff of the championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia on Monday, Jan. 10.

We’ll learn more about the city’s plans during a 9 a.m. briefing Tuesday. City leaders and members of the playoff committee will discuss the upcoming game and any changes that may be in place.