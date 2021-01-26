Duke hangs on to beat Georgia Tech, ending 3-game skid

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 19: Jordan Goldwire #14 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Wofford Terriers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke avoided a fourth-straight loss by holding off Georgia Tech, 75-68, Tuesday at home.

The Blue Devils took a little while to find their footing. Bubba Parham knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Yellow Jackets a 20-16 lead with 8:25 left in the first half, but Duke went on to finish the half on a 17-5 run. Jordan Goldwire hit a 3 early on in the surge, then assisted on a pair of long-range makes from DJ Steward.

Duke took a 33-25 lead into the break.

The two traded baskets early in the second half until the hosts made three shots in a row, punctuated with a triple from Steward that pushed their lead to 45-34 just 4:20 into the second half.

Jordan Usher knotted the game at 52 apiece with 9:30 to play. Duke responded with back-to-back layups from Jalen Johnson.

Georgia Tech had the game tied with fewer than two minutes left to play, but Duke was able to convert its free-throw chances to close out the win.

Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 26 points. Moses Wright chipped in with 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Steward (19), Johnson (18), and Matthew Hurt (17), and Goldwire (11) all scored in double figures.

Duke will look to string together consecutive wins when it hosts Clemson at noon on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets will return home to welcome Florida State on Saturday.