Chase for the Championship: Regular season coming to a close with FSU, Louisville tied atop the standings

As the regular season comes to a close, Florida State and Louisville are tied at the top of the conference with Duke and Virginia sitting a game back.

Despite what occurs over the next several days, those four will have double byes in next week’s ACC Tournament.

Once a bubble team, Virginia has solidified its spot in the NCAA Tournament. On the other side of that is N.C. State.

While the Wolfpack still has a shot at the Big Dance – they haven’t done themselves any favors.

Thursday on Chase for the Championship, we look at the resurgent North Carolina Tar Heels’ and their game against Duke while Louisville and Virginia faceoff in a top 25 matchup.