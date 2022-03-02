INDIANAPOLIS – Top prospects from across the country have made their way to Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine. A handful of local players are hoping to make one (or more) of 32 teams take notice through interviews and on-field performance over the coming days.

Of course, being close to home is an added benefit.

“A lot of love and support when I go outside,” smiles former Purdue and Warren Central wide receiver David Bell. “A lot of people ask for autographs and stuff like that, and tomorrow, I’m definitely gonna have my mother out here watching me run, competing in all the drills, and also some of my close friends.”

That childhood dream of playing for your hometown team is as alive as ever.

“It’d be big,” says former Indiana and Tri-West tight end Peyton Hendershot, of the possibility of going to the Colts. “When I was growing up as a little kid, we were winning Super Bowls.”

The path to a Super Bowl may very well begin off the field in one of many interviews with various teams this weekend at the Combine.

“The past couple days, (I’m) showing my football IQ as far as showing ’em what kind of plays, the defenses I know, dissecting everything,” explains former Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. “Then tomorrow, we get out there and show our athleticism.”

“It’s definitely a competition,” adds Bell. “We’re natural-born competitors.”

Bell has seen plenty of success at Lucas Oil Stadium before, winning a state championship with Warren Central in 2018. Through on-field workouts there along with interviews and medical analysis nearby, Bell hopes his good fortune in downtown Indy will continue at the Combine.

“I think being reliable when your number is called,” he says, “making big third down and fourth down catches in primetime games, being able to compete against the best, and put your best foot forward.”

Which is just what more than 300 prospects hope to do this weekend.