CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich, an NFL insider confirmed Monday.

Sources claimed the team was moving on before Reich’s first season with the team came to an end.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is set to take over as interim head coach and Jim Caldwell will move to special advisor working with the offense.

“We’re going to bring a brand of football and style of football that this city can be proud of,” Reich said at his introductory press conference in January.

Much of the fire from the team after drafting a franchise starting quarterback, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young out of Alabama died as the team suffered several losses throughout the season.

The Panthers have an NFL-worst 1-10 record and are assured of a sixth straight losing season since owner David Tepper purchased the team for $2.3 billion in 2018.

On Sunday, the team scored 15 or fewer points for the fifth straight week and for the seventh time in 11 games.

Many Colts fans remember Reich was also fired from Indy in the middle of the 2022 season. Former player Jeff Saturday took over in the interim before the horseshoes hired Shane Steichen.

The long-time NFL backup quarterback, Reich threw the first pass in the history of the Panthers in the franchise’s inaugural 1995 season as their starter against Atlanta. He was hired by the Panthers on a four-year head coaching deal.

No word on Reich’s next moves as a coach in the NFL.