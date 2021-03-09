Capacity limits, tickets announced by Butler for spring home games

INDIANAPOLIS–Butler Athletics announced around 25% fan capacity for home games this spring.

On Tuesday, Butler said the Marion County Department of Health approved the capacity limit for all its competitions with the exception of indoor men’s and women’s tennis matches.

“We appreciate the partnership of the Marion County Department of Health and multiple organizations within our community who have worked tirelessly to fight COVID during this pandemic,” said Butler Vice President and Director of Athletics Barry Collier.

Starting Tuesday, tickets for Butler home games can be purchased through ButlerSports.Com/BuyTickets.

The university said the fan capacity takes effect immediately and applies to games on the Butler campus for the following sports: football (Sellick Bowl), men’s and women’s soccer (Sellick Bowl or Varsity Field), women’s lacrosse (Varsity Field), baseball (Bulldog Park), softball (Butler Softball Field), and volleyball (Hinkle Fieldhouse).

According to Butler, while fans are not permitted for men’s and women’s tennis matches at Butler’s indoor Bubble facility, they will be allowed for outdoor matches this season. Fan capacity and procedures for away games are determined by the host venue.

“On our campus, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. The planning and protocols have allowed our student-athletes to be able to practice and compete, which we know is important to these resilient Bulldogs,” Collier said. “After hosting fans for 22 basketball games in Hinkle Fieldhouse, we are confident that our protocols provide maximum safety. For our fans, and especially for the families of our student-athletes, Butler is very excited to provide the opportunity to see these Bulldogs compete in person.”

Tailgating on the Butler campus will not be permitted this spring in accordance with health and safety protocols being put in place. The university will make adjustments to capacity plans as new information and directives develop throughout the season.

More from Butler:

Butler’s reduced capacity accommodates physical distancing with pod seating, and our plan implements a number of procedures recommended by the Marion County Department of Health, Butler University, the BIG EAST Conference, Pioneer Football League, the NCAA, and partner organizations. These safety protocols include the requirement of face coverings, utilizing specific entrances and exits to limit congestion, and changes to our hospitality and concession procedures. A clear bag policy is also in place. We encourage all fans to review our fan policies at ButlerSports.com.