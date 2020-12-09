Butler postpones fourth straight game

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler basketball has postponed Monday’s Big East opener against St. John’s at Hinkle Fieldhouse because of COVID-19 concerns.

It’s the fourth game the Bulldogs have had to postpone after a member of the program tested positive for coronavirus after the team’s season opening win against Western Michigan on Nov. 25.

Butler’s next scheduled game is Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Villanova.

The team has put basketball activities on hold since the positive test and continues to follow the conference’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulldogs have postponed games with Eastern Illinois, Northern Kentucky, Kansas State and now St. John’s.