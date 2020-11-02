Butler men’s basketball assistant coach Jeff Meyer retires

INDIANAPOLIS– Butler University men’s basketball assistant coach Jeff Meyer is retiring due to family considerations and COVID-19 concerns.

Officials say Butler basketball analyst Will Vergollo will move into Meyer’s position for the upcoming 2020-21 season in an interim capacity.

“Jeff has been a tremendous mentor for several generations of student-athletes and coaches alike,” said head coach LaVall Jordan. “He’s been a loyal friend for nearly 20 years and his mentorship to me personally has been invaluable throughout my career. We will miss his everyday energy, his vast basketball knowledge and his experience.”

Jordan hired Meyer in 2017. The two had previously worked together as assistant coaches for Butler and Michigan.

“Although the timing is not ideal, I am confident that Coach Vall and his Leadership Team will move forward ‘The Butler Way’,” said Meyer. “Coach Vall has been amazing to my family and me. We appreciate, more than words can say, the opportunity we have had to return to Butler University and Butler Basketball.”

Meyer’s coaching career began at Purdue in 1978 and has featured highlights throughout the state of Indiana. He helped the Boilermakers to the 1980 Final Four, in addition to making NCAA Tournament appearances as a member of the coaching staff at both Butler and Indiana. He and Jordan were also together on the Michigan staff as the Wolverines advanced to the 2013 national championship game and the 2014 Elite Eight.

Butler says its 2020-21 schedule is coming together with games set to begin Nov. 25. Fan capacity at Hinkle Fieldhouse is still under consideration.