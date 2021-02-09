Butler beats St. John’s in overtime, 76-73

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler came back from a 16-point deficit in the first half to beat St. John’s 76-73 in overtime at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Bryce Nze and Aaron Thompson led the Bulldogs with double-doubles. Nze recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds. Thompson had 17 points and 10 assists.
Butler was down 30-14 with 6:53 remaining in the first half. Then, the Bulldogs went on a 18-4 run before trailing 40-32 at halftime.
Thompson hit a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 68 and force overtime.
Butler (7-10) plays at Georgetown Saturday.