Butler announces fan capacity of 25% at basketball games

Butler Bulldogs fans cheer during the first half of the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 15, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Sunday that the Marion County Department of Health has approved a fan capacity of 25% for Butler games at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler’s men’s basketball home opener is scheduled for November 25.

The university says the reduced capacity accommodates physical distancing, and additional safety protocols include the requirement of face coverings, temperature checks, utilizing specific entrances and exits to limit congestion, and changes to our hospitality and concession procedures.

“While fans attending must accept some inherent risk, Butler is confident that we have developed a comprehensive plan that will be effective in mitigating the risk of spreading COVID-19,” Butler said in a release.

Butler says they will not be offering season tickets for the 2020-21 season. Tickets will be made available in blocks, consisting of two to four games each, first to those who were season ticket holders last season or had already placed a deposit for this season. The Butler Athletics Ticket Office will communicate directly with such fans.

Any remaining inventory will be made available to the general public.

“Throughout the season, we will make adjustments to our plans as new information and directives develop,” said Butler. “We appreciate your continued support and look forward to welcoming you to Hinkle Fieldhouse to support YOUR Butler Bulldogs in the best venue in all of college basketball.”