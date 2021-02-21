Burk brings scoring touch to IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS – Who is the most prolific Division I college basketball scorer in the Hoosier State for 2020-21? If you’re starting your train of thought at Purdue or Indiana, you’d be off.

Entering this Sunday, IUPUI’s Marcus Burk is 5th in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.2 points per game for the Jaguars.

After a weekend notching 36 and 34 points in back-to-back wins this month, Burk even earned national player of the week recognition from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello.

Team of the Week: Creighton @BluejayMBB

Player of the Week: Marcus Burk, IUPUI @MBtrey4

Win of the Week: Oklahoma over WVU @OU_MBBall

Coach of the Week: Casey Alexander @CaseyAlexander_ https://t.co/ZhizRDg3KF — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 15, 2021

In high school at Franklin Central, Burk didn’t get a Division I offer until April of his senior year — from Campbell University. After two seasons at Campbell, Burk started to believe he could play basketball beyond his college days, and transferred back home to IUPUI.

