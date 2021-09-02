Boilers preview: Purdue hosts Oregon State on Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue football begins year five under coach Jeff Brohm hoping to shed a streak of three losing seasons in a row. While 2020 looked good at the outset with back-to-back wins to start the season, the Boilermakers fizzled mightily with four straight losses.

This year, Brohm is stressing more than just a solid outing week one.

“You gotta be able to maintain that hunger throughout the season,” he says. “While game one is important, without question we’re gonna do everything we can to win it, there’s 12 full games in this season.”

On offense, the Boilers are led by First Team All-Big Ten wide receiver David Bell. The Warren Central graduate is eyeing All-American honors this year by adding some diversity to his skillset.

“Coach (Brohm) got me in the backfield, slot, stuff like that,” Bell explains. “It’s not just gonna be number three on the right side.

“(The coaches) do a great job of designing plays for each one of us, not only us, but the backs and tight ends. I think we’re a well-oiled offense.”

2020’s defense could not be descirbed as such, as the unit allowed nearly 30 points per game. Now under new leadership, the Gold and Black D plans to have a more aggressive approach.

“As a football player and as a defensive lineman, you want to attack,” says junior George Karlaftis. “You want to be physical and violent and be aggressive in all you do, and I think it’s unlocked a certain part of people’s games.”

In other words, “Full Steam Ahead” as Purdue charges into week one, a 7:00 kickoff against PAC-12 opponent Oregon State Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.