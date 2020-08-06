Boilermakers’ star receiver Rondale Moore will ‘opt out’ of fall season

Wide receiver Rondale Moore #4 runs a route against the Nebraska Cornhuskersof the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

WEST LAYAYETTE — Purdue University’s star wide receiver Rondale Moore announced on Twitter Thursday that he will “opt out” of the fall season.

Instead, Moore will focus on preparing for the NFL Draft. Moore is the 16th overall player on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller’s 2021 big board.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Moore cited “unprecedented circumstances” as the reason for his decision. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted almost all facets of American life, especially sports.

“This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life,” wrote Moore.

“We want to thank Rondale for his contributions to Purdue Football and the many memorable moments he gave Boilermaker fans during his time here,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. “From the moment he first took the field, he electrified Ross-Ade Stadium and college football with his record-breaking performances and unique ability. He always represented our program with class and dignity and we fully support him and his family as he pursues his professional future. Rondale is a special player and person and we know he will be a star at the next level and beyond.”

Moore burst onto the collegiate scene as a true freshman in 2018, racking up 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added another 213 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Moore was named the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history for his efforts.

In 2019, Moore appeared in just four games before a lingering hamstring injury ultimately ended his season.