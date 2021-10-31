Blame for Colts’ OT loss to Titans? Well, there were those two Carson Wentz interceptions

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

When can I trick or treat this year?

CBS4 Digital Exclusives

More CBS4 Digital Exclusives

Latest News

More News