Volunteers wash, dry, fold 11 tons of laundry during NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — A team of volunteers is working around the clock to make sure staff and players look their best during this year’s NCAA Tournament.

“As of last night, we’ve done over 11 tons — 22,000 pounds of laundry,” said Steve Sanner, co-chair of the laundry committee.

“We do all the practice gear, uniforms, all the towels. We’ve probably washed 10,000 towels this week. It’s quite an endeavor.”



Initially overseeing all 68 teams, the crew is now just focused on the Sweet 16, which lightens the load.



Volunteers are working around the clock inside two large trucks provided by Lowe’s.



“We start at 8 in the morning,” Sanner said. “Most nights we’re out by 1 or 2 in the morning.”



While it’s a lot of work, Sanner says he’s proud to be part of the solution.

“We’re thrilled to be able to do it. No one thought about laundry. I think we’re an essential worker.”



Out of 22,000 pounds of laundry, they say only three socks have gone missing!

Sanner says he couldn’t be prouder to support the teams and his community during the biggest basketball tournament of the year.

