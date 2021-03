INDIANAPOLIS — When NCAA Tournament teams aren’t competing or hanging out in their respective hotels, they can get away to Victory Field for some fresh air.

The venue — home of the Indianapolis Indians — is serving as a recreational safe haven for teams to play games, exercise and relax.

Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats spoke with JoJo Gentry about his experiences on the diamond ahead of the team’s second round game against Maryland at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8:45 p.m. ET.