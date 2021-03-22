Countdown to Championship Game
April 05 2021 12:00 am

Submit your photos of Indy March Madness fun

Big Tournament

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Final Four in Indianapolis
    No Where's Waldo here: Chris Widlic helps us spot him in the crowd at the 2010 NCAA National Championship
  • March Madness in Indianapolis
    Reporter and Anchor Jessica Hayes representing her alma mater, Georgetown
  • NCAA men's college basketball tournament
    Reporter Eric Pointer gets ready to attend an NCAA with his dad
  • 2021 NCAA tournament
    Sports Reporter Dave Griffiths hanging out with his alma mater's mascot
  • Indy March Madness
    Sports Anchor Chris Widlic representing his Texas Longhorns

INDIANAPOLIS — As Round 2 of this wild NCAA Tournament wraps up, let’s see how you’re celebrating in and around Indy.

Whether you’re attending a game, checking out the festivities downtown or just watching at home with your friends and family, use the form below to submit your favorite photos.

You can also upload a photo in your favorite team’s gear, even if they’re already out or didn’t make this year’s tournament. It’s the enthusiasm that counts here.

All photo submissions will be added to our online gallery. We’ll share some of our favorites on social, and we’re hoping to get some of them on-air.

Submit a new post

Share this story

NBA Stats

Most Popular

Latest News

More News