NCAA tournament teams face Tuesday deadline to drop out due to COVID-19

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA officials will hold a briefing Tuesday to give an update on this year’s men’s basketball tournament.

The First Four tips off Thursday so the deadline to replace any teams unable to attend is Tuesday evening.

The NCAA calls Indy’s set-up a “controlled environment” for coaches and players even as six referees were sent home due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Some of the guidelines participating teams must follow include seven days of testing to make it to the Hoosier state. There will also be daily testing from now until the final game of the tournament.

Other precautions include keeping teams separate from one another and any other guests in the hotels in which they are staying. Each team will also have its own hotel floor. Meals will take place there with predetermined seating. Players will also wear devices that track who they have been in close proximity with to aid contact tracing.

NCAA officials tell us if teams are impacted by COVID-19 before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline, they will be forced to withdraw and a contingency plan will be drawn up to replace them.

According to the NCAA rules, if a team has to withdraw, the first thing they will do is make sure all 31 conferences – except the Ivy League – are represented in the tournament.

If a program from a conference with only one tournament bid withdraws, that team will be replaced with a team from the same conference.

Again, the NCAA is already dealing with some issues related to COVID. ESPN reports six officials for the men’s tournament have been sent home after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Once the tourney begins, no other teams will be allowed in. If a team is unable to play because of medical reasons, their opponent will advance per the NCAA’S no contest rule.