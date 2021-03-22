‘Indy Advocates’ here to help March Madness visitors

INDIANAPOLIS — Huge upsets in the March Madness tournament this weekend mean some basketball fans might stick around longer than expected to cheer on their team.

Indy is ready with a troop of volunteers to help visitors navigate the Circle City.

“Hoosier hospitality is a very real thing,” said Indy Advocate Jeff Robinson.

The Indy Advocates are here to give visitors a Hoosier welcome. They are part of the corporate leadership alliance who are a group of trained PR professionals who know Indy best.

“We want to be out here and be very visible in our Indy jackets, and let them know if they have questions, they want a photo taken, they need to figure out where to eat, drink, whatever it is, then they have people who are trained and have answers for them,” said Robinson.

They are covering some serious ground downtown. FOX59 spotted them checking in with some Wildcat fans near Bankers Life Fieldhouse ahead of Monday’s game against UCLA.

“All the upsets — being able to be in the environment with all the upsets has been a tremendous experience,” said Andrew Harmon.

It’s a true experience for both Andrew and his wife, Abbi, of Abilene, Texas, who traveled here for the first time for their Wildcats.

“This is actually our first time to get away since last March just to two of us, I think. For a few nights to cheer on our Wildcats, it’s been fun,” said Abbi.

“Very welcoming, everybody has been very friendly no matter where we’ve been. Just been a great host site,” added Andrew.

Indianapolis as a host site has been met with challenges of creating fun while in the midst of COVID.

“You’ve got performance taking place on Georgia Street and out in front of the City-County Building. We want to make sure we are directing people to go find things that are safe and fun to enjoy while they are here,” said Robinson.

Monday night could bring more upsets and prompt another night of celebrations downtown after the game.