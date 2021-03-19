How did Indy become a destination location for an event like March Madness?

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA tournament is finally here. After weeks of talking about it, the games are happening, but for organizers this has been decades in the making.

“Indianapolis did not arrive here by accident,” explained Visit Indy’s Chris Gahl. “50 years of very methodical and deliberate planning has us in the position to host March Madness in its entirety.”

Gahl continued, “When you look at hosting the Pan American Games in the late 1980s that was a pivotal moment in Indianapolis progression toward being in this pole position. The Super Bowl is that one event that most Hoosiers point to as the tipping point in putting us into the international conversation.”

The Super Bowl in 2012 saw mass expansion of Indy’s infrastructure. The city expanded the size of the convention center, created a new airport terminal, and saw the building of the JW Marriott hotel. These additions have been vital to the city’s lure as a destination for big events like this.

“We have entered another Super Bowl bid. We were supposed to host the NBA All-Stars and that got cancelled,” explained IUPUI Marketing Lecturer Kim Donahue. “This is our chance to remind everybody that this is why we have been in the running for all these things, and it’s time for us to stake our claim.”

The collaboration between entities like Indiana Sports Corp, along with Visit Indy and city leaders, is why Indy is in line for this type of success.

“Our city has the oldest sports commission in the nation in the Indiana Sports Corporation,” says Gahl. “[It’s] often considered the best in the country at pulling off and executing these major sporting events.”

Both Gahl and Donahue believe the tournament may be the key to exiting the pandemic strong as well.

“That will be a catalyst, a spring board, toward Indianapolis recovering more quickly than any other city in the nation,” added Gahl. “We are the envy of other major cities. We know that because we talk to our counterparts.”

“Remember who is coming here. They are college students, and very few are going to go pro. Most of them are going to go on and have successful careers in other areas, and they are coming to Indy,” detailed Donahue. “When their businesses, their industries, start looking to places to hold conventions and things like that, hopefully they will have a positive feel and think of us.”

Now it is time for Indy Sports Corp and Visit Indy to go to work. Gahl says they have their playbook in hand. Now they just need to run the plays and hope it goes smoothly.