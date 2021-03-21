Here’s what’s in store for the Big Tournament on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — The field has been cut in half after a two-day basketball extravaganza at six venues across Indiana.

On Sunday, teams from the South and Midwest regions try to play their way into the Sweet Sixteen. Sunday’s games will be played at the Indianapolis venues: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the games by site:

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

8 Loyola Chicago vs. 1 Illinois, 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

11 Syracuse vs. 3 West Virginia, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

13 North Texas vs. 5 Villanova, 8:45 p.m. (TNT)

Hinkle Fieldhouse

9 Wisconsin vs. 1 Baylor, 2:40 p.m. (CBS)

6 Texas Tech vs. 3 Arkansas, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

12 Oregon State vs. 4 Oklahoma State, 9:40 p.m. (TBS)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

15 Oral Roberts vs. 7 Florida, 7:45 p.m. (truTV)

Lucas Oil Stadium

10 Rutgers vs. 2 Houston, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)