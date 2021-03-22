Here’s what’s ahead in the Big Tournament for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — With half of the Sweet 16 in place, it’s time for the rest of the field to come into shape.

Teams will play eight games at Indianapolis venues Monday as they hope to advance to the next round.

Oregon will make its debut in this year’s NCAA Tournament; the Ducks advanced after a “no contest” in the first round because of positive COVID-19 tests for VCU.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

2 Iowa vs. 7 Oregon, 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

11 UCLA vs. 14 Abilene Christian, 5:15 p.m. (TBS)

2 Alabama vs. 10 Maryland, 8:45 p.m. (TNT)

Hinkle Fieldhouse

1 Gonzaga vs. 8 Oklahoma, 2:40 p.m. (CBS)

5 Creighton vs. 13 Ohio, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

3 Kansas vs. 6 USC, 9:40 p.m. (CBS)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

4 Florida State vs. 5 Colorado, 7:45 p.m. (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

1 Michigan vs. 8 LSU, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)