Here’s what’s ahead for the Big Tournament on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – After an action-packed Friday, another 32 teams will take the court for a full slate of games across Indiana.

Six venues—Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium, Mackey Arena and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall—will host 16 NCAA tournament games on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the schedule by venue:

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

• 13 UNC Greensboro vs. 4 Florida State, 12:45 p.m. (truTV)

• 11 Drake vs. 6 USC, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

• 16 Norfolk St. vs. 1 Gonzaga, 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

Hinkle Fieldhouse

• 12 Georgetown vs. 5 Colorado, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

• 15 Iona vs. 2 Alabama, 4 p.m. (TBS)

• 11 UCLA vs. 6 BYU, 9:40 p.m. (CBS)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

• 14 Eastern Washington vs. 3 Kansas, 1:15 p.m. (TBS)

• 15 Grand Canyon vs. 2 Iowa, 6:25 p.m. (TBS)

• 10 VCU vs. 7 Oregon, 9:57 p.m. (TNT)

Lucas Oil Stadium

• 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. 5 Creighton, 3:30 p.m. (truTV)

• 9 Missouri vs. 8 Oklahoma, 7:25 p.m. (TNT)

• 14 Abilene Christian vs. 3 Texas, 9:50 p.m. (truTV)

Mackey Arena

• 16 Texas Southern vs. 1 Michigan, 3 p.m. (CBS)

• 10 Maryland vs. 7 UConn, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

• 9 St. Bonaventure vs. 8 LSU, 1:45 p.m. (TNT)

• 13 Ohio vs. 4 Virginia, 7:15 p.m. (truTV)