Here’s what happened in the NCAA Tournament Sunday

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: A video board with the March Madness logo is seen during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — After eight games at four different venues in Indianapolis, half of the Sweet 16 is in place.

Some favorites advanced as expected, but Cinderella is alive and well. 8 seed Loyola Chicago upended 1 seed Illinois for one of the tournament’s biggest shockers, while 11 seed Syracuse beat 3 seed West Virginia.

And don’t forget about 15 seed Oral Roberts–the Golden Eagles topped 7 seed Florida to advance to the round of 16.

Other favorites–such as 1 seed Baylor and 2 seed Houston–advanced to the Sweet 16. In Baylor’s case, things went pretty much as planned while Houston had to rally past 10 seed Rutgers.

Here’s a look at the scores by region:

South

Midwest