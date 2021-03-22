Here’s what happened in the NCAA Tournament Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — After eight games at four different venues in Indianapolis, half of the Sweet 16 is in place.
Some favorites advanced as expected, but Cinderella is alive and well. 8 seed Loyola Chicago upended 1 seed Illinois for one of the tournament’s biggest shockers, while 11 seed Syracuse beat 3 seed West Virginia.
And don’t forget about 15 seed Oral Roberts–the Golden Eagles topped 7 seed Florida to advance to the round of 16.
Other favorites–such as 1 seed Baylor and 2 seed Houston–advanced to the Sweet 16. In Baylor’s case, things went pretty much as planned while Houston had to rally past 10 seed Rutgers.
Here’s a look at the scores by region:
South
- 1 Baylor 76, 9 Wisconsin 63
- 15 Oral Roberts 81, 7 Florida 78
- 3 Arkansas 68, 6 Texas Tech 66
- 5 Villanova 84, 13 North Texas 61
Midwest
- 8 Loyola Chicago 71, 1 Illinois 58
- 2 Houston 63, 10 Rutgers 60
- 11 Syracuse 75, 3 West Virginia 72
- 12 Oregon State 80, 4 Oklahoma State 70