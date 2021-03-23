Here’s what happened in the NCAA Tournament Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sweet 16 is complete after eight games in Indianapolis Monday.
Top seeds Gonzaga (West) and Michigan (East) advanced in divergent fashions, with Gonzaga handling Oklahoma and Michigan needing a comeback to top upstart LSU.
A couple of Cinderella teams saw their NCAA dreams come to an end, with 14 seed Abilene Christian falling to 11 seed UCLA and 13 seed Ohio losing to 5 seed Creighton.
The day wasn’t without some surprises. Oregon, a 7 seed, overwhelmed 2 seed Iowa to reach the Sweet 16. In the late game at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 6 seed USC surprised 3 seed Kansas.
Here’s a look at Monday’s results by region:
East
- 1 Michigan 86, 8 LSU 78
- 2 Alabama 96, 10 Maryland 77
- 4 Florida State 71, 5 Colorado 53
- 11 UCLA 67, 14 Abilene Christian 47
West
Sweet 16 Games
Midwest
- 2 Houston vs. 11 Syracuse
- 8 Loyola Chicago vs. 12 Oregon State
South
- 1 Baylor vs. 5 Villanova
- 3 Arkansas vs. 15 Oral Roberts
East
- 1 Michigan vs. 4 Florida State
- 2 Alabama vs. 11 UCLA
West
- 1 Gonzaga vs. 5 Creighton
- 6 USC vs. 7 Oregon