Here’s what happened in the NCAA Tournament Monday

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: A video board with the March Madness logo is seen during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sweet 16 is complete after eight games in Indianapolis Monday.

Top seeds Gonzaga (West) and Michigan (East) advanced in divergent fashions, with Gonzaga handling Oklahoma and Michigan needing a comeback to top upstart LSU.

A couple of Cinderella teams saw their NCAA dreams come to an end, with 14 seed Abilene Christian falling to 11 seed UCLA and 13 seed Ohio losing to 5 seed Creighton.

The day wasn’t without some surprises. Oregon, a 7 seed, overwhelmed 2 seed Iowa to reach the Sweet 16. In the late game at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 6 seed USC surprised 3 seed Kansas.

Here’s a look at Monday’s results by region:

East

West

Sweet 16 Games

Midwest

2 Houston vs. 11 Syracuse

8 Loyola Chicago vs. 12 Oregon State

South

1 Baylor vs. 5 Villanova

3 Arkansas vs. 15 Oral Roberts

East

1 Michigan vs. 4 Florida State

2 Alabama vs. 11 UCLA

West

1 Gonzaga vs. 5 Creighton

6 USC vs. 7 Oregon