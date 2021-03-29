Big Tournament enters Elite Eight round; Who’s still in the running

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Tournament has been whittled down to 8 teams. The Elite Eight round of the men’s tournament will take place at two courts in Lucas Oil Stadium Monday and Tuesday.

Three number one seeds (Baylor, Gonzaga and Michigan) are still in the running for the top title in college basketball, as well as a 12 seed (Oregon State) and an 11 seed (UCLA.) The last time a 12 seed made it to the Elite Eight was in 2002, according to Fansided.

Monday night’s games will air on CBS. You can watch Tuesday’s games on TBS.

Here’s when each game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Monday, March 29

2 Houston vs. 12 Oregon State, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

1 Baylor vs. 3 Arkansas, 9:57 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30

1 Gonzaga vs. 6 USC, 7:15 p.m. (TBS)

1 Michigan vs. 11 UCLA, 9:57. p.m. (TBS)

Winners of Monday’s and Tuesday’s games advance to the Final Four. Those games will be played Saturday.

The championship game is set for Monday, April 5.