Baylor moves on after topping Wisconsin 76-63

Flo Thamba #0 of the Baylor Bears goes up for a dunk during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Matthew Mayer had 17 points and Davion Mitchell added 16 points and eight assists as Baylor took care of business, defeating Wisconsin 76-63 for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The victory for the Bears, the top seed in the South, came a couple of hours after Illinois became the first top seed in the tournament to lose, a victim to Loyola Chicago.

The ninth-seeded Badgers were attempting to topple a No. 1 seed in the second round for a third time, joining the 2000 team against Arizona and the 2017 squad against Villanova.

The Badgers hit eight 3-pointers, but so did the Bears, and Wisconsin had 13 turnovers to only four for Baylor and failed to register a steal. Micah Potter had 10 points and 10 boards for Wisconsin.